Men sought in theft of copper from Enfield building

Jun. 23—ENFIELD — Police are seeking help identifying two suspects in the theft of large amounts of copper from the former Blair Manor building on Hazard Avenue.

According to Sgt. Dennis Pelletier, officers were called to the building at 612 Hazard Ave. around noon Tuesday, after the property owners reported seeing two men running away from the building.

Pelletier said a police tracking dog was brought to the scene and followed a trail to Leary Road, where it ended.

According to Pelletier, its believed the two men had been burglarizing the building for at least several days, based on the large amount of damage they caused.

In their pursuit of copper, the two men caused portions of the ceiling to collapse, cut wires, and smashed sinks and toilets in the bathrooms, Pelletier said.

Officers investigating the scene afterward were able to collect both DNA and video evidence

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call detective Lewis at 860-763-8939, or email him at tlewis@enfield.org.

