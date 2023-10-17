Men stab one another over noise of Dallas Cowboys game on TV, Texas cops say

Two men stabbed one another during an argument involving the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Monday Night Football , according to Texas police and media reports.

A 52-year-old man went to a 51-year-old man’s home in San Antonio on Monday, Oct. 17, “complaining about making too much noise,” San Antonio police said. The 51-year-old had been making noise while watching the Cowboys’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to KSAT and KENS.

Both men then drew weapons and stabbed one another, police said. The 51-year-old man was stabbed in the back and “upper and lower extremities,” while the other man was stabbed in the forehead and “upper extremities,” officers said.

Police described the 52-year-old man as “the suspect,” saying he ran into another apartment after the stabbing.

They were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police report. It’s unclear if either of them face charges.