Men steal $9K worth of cigarettes from Memphis gas station, police say

Three men stole $9,000 worth of cigarettes and some beer from a Memphis gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the burglary happened at a Mapco Express on Kirby Parkway around 8 p.m. on December 10.

The three men walked in and grabbed several beers from the cooler before making their way to the storage room, according to police.

Inside the storage room, MPD said the three thieves filled up two large bags with more than $9,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police said the thieves took off with the stolen goods in a Dodge Avenger.

Memphis Police said that Mapco is fully cooperating with their investigation into this heist and that Mapco encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the Memphis Police Department.

If you know who these men are or where the stolen goods may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information leading to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: