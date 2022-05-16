Men steal generators worth over $2K from Mississippi Lowes, police say

Police are looking for two men who generated a felony shoplifting case at a Mississippi store.

According to the Southaven Police Department, two men stole two 800 Watt Generac generators model 76751 from the Lowes on Goodman Rd. on March 9, 2022.

Those two generators were worth $1,199 each or $2,398 total, according to police.

Police said the two men walked into the store around 7:10 p.m. on March 9 and left with the stolen generators in a white SUV.

If you have any idea who these men are or where the stolen generators may be, Southaven Police want you to give them a call at 662-393-8652. You can also email the Southaven Police Department at tips@southaven.org.

