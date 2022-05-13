Men in stolen Infiniti wanted for several car burglaries around Memphis, police say

Police are looking for five men who broke into cars at three locations within three days, two of those locations on the same day, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the first burglary happened outside the Staybridge Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard on May 9 around 6 a.m. when men in a stolen white Infiniti pulled up and broke into five vehicles.

Police are looking for several men who broke into cars around Memphis between May 9 and May 11.

Cash and credit/debit cars were taken in those burglaries, police said.

Later that morning, around 10 a.m., the same stolen white Infiniti pulled up to Gateway Tire on Summer Ave. and then men broke into another car though nothing was taken, according to MPD.

Two days later, on May 11, two black four-door sedans joined the stolen white Infiniti as the car burglars broke into more vehicles, this time outside the Comfort Suites on Germantown Parkway, police said.

Seven vehicles were broken into that time and the thieves made off with cash, clothing and even a loaded handgun.

If you have any idea who these people are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

