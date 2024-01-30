Men stranded at sea after boat sinks are rescued by Carnival cruise ship, photos show

Two men were stranded at sea after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico.

The boaters were found by crew members of the Carnival Jubilee cruise ship, according to a Jan. 29 news release from the cruise line.

The men were inside a kayak that they used to stay afloat, the cruise line said.

“The ship’s team members spotted the two men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico and quickly rescued them,” according to Carnival.

The men were brought onboard and treated by the ship’s medical staff and given food, Carnival officials said.

The ship’s team coordinated a safe transfer of the rescued men with Mexican Navy officials.

“The ship’s team and Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue,” the news release said.

It’s unclear how the men’s boat sank or how long they were stranded.

The cruise ship had set sail from Galveston, Texas, according to KTRK.

