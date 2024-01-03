Men struggle for gun after argument over $50, TN police say. One charged with murder

An argument over a $50 debt escalated to a deadly shooting in Memphis, according to Tennessee police.

Cornelius Walker, 42, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

His attorney information is not available in Shelby County records.

Witnesses told police that on Jan. 2, Walker, who also goes by CC, went to a residence to meet 42-year-old Myrico Carr, the Memphis Police Department said in an arrest affidavit.

Walker intended to collect $50 that Carr owed him, police said.

The two witnesses said Walker drew his gun and pointed it at Carr, then they started struggling over the weapon until Carr was shot, according to police.

Walker left the scene, police said, and by the time first responders arrived, Carr was dead.

Walker later went to the Memphis police station to speak with investigators, they said. He told them when he went to the residence, he asked Carr if he could pay at least $20 of the $50 he owed.

He said Carr became angry, and as Walker was standing up to leave, Carr saw Walker’s gun at his side and tried to gain control of it.

Walker said during the fight, “his gun went off,” then “he was finally able to leave,” according to police.

Carr’s friends and family are mourning his loss.

One family member wrote it was eating her alive knowing she would never see him again.

“It hits differently when you all go back like sandbox & chickenpox,” another person wrote on Facebook. “When you all ate at the same table as kids. When they’ve fought for you. When they’ve walked you to school. When they’ve always had your back, no matter what.”

Walker was being held in Shelby County Jail as of Jan. 3.

