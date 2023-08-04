Men who trespassed at Barrow County schools to face multiple charges

The men who trespassed at Winder-Barrow High School on Thursday and caused a lockdown were identified after they were seen later that day trespassing on the campus of Jackson County High School, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said in a Facebook post that the two suspects were not students at the school in Jefferson and they have been identified as the “same individuals who were responsible for the hard lockdown” in Barrow County.

She said the men, after they were confronted, returned to their car, which was parked on campus.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Friday that the suspects, a 21-year-old Lawrenceville man, 20-year-old Norcross man and a 19-year-old Columbus man, are being sought on several charges.

Warrants have been secured charging them with obstruction, trespassing, disruption of a public school and loitering in a school safety zone.

The incident Thursday morning in Barrow County caused a lockdown of the high school and as a precaution the nearby elementary and middle schools were also placed on lockdown.

“We are proud to report that all three have been positively identified and are currently facing several criminal charges stemming from the incident. We are now working closely with other area law enforcement agencies to apprehend these individuals,” Smith said Friday.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Men who caused a Barrow County schools lockdown are identified