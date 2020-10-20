These men tried to break into two homes within minutes. Here’s what it looked like

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released video on Tuesday of two men they say tried to pull two burglaries from homes within minutes of one another.

The attempted burglaries happened in Tamarac and North Lauderdale around 10 a.m. Oct. 6, BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said in a media release.

According to the department, deputies responded to a report of an attempted burglary of a home in the 6300 block of Northwest 74th Avenue in Tamarac. At least one of the home’s residents was inside at the time.

One of the men “knocked several times on the front door and then left the area in what detectives believe was a newer model white Chevy Colorado truck. About 10 minutes later, the resident heard the sound of her locked back patio door click. When she went to check, she saw two subjects in her backyard,” Grossman wrote.

The men ran off when they spotted the homeowner.

Detectives think this same pair tried to break into another home mere minutes later.

Second burglary attempt

About two miles away, BSO North Lauderdale District deputies responded to the 8200 block of Southwest 12th Place when they got a report of an attempted burglary.

In that incident, the burglars tried to smash the home’s back glass door with a brick. But the home was equipped with impact-resistant windows and it held.

Home security video shows one of them knocking on the front door and peeking into a window before leaving, BSO said.

How to report

Have any info that could help detectives? Contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261. You can also do so anonymously via Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $3,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.