Men walk of Memphis jewelry store with rings worth nearly $8K, police say

Two men walked into a Memphis jewelry store and asked for help, but they had no intention of making a purchase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the men entered Kay Jewelers on Poplar Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

They looked around for a little bit before one of the men asked to see two rings, police said.

Once the rings were taken out of the display case and handed over to him, surveillance video shows the man casually stroll out of the store.

The other man can be seen running out as the jeweler locks the case and takes off after them.

Combined, the rings were worth $7,800, according to police.

If you can identify these two men, who are now wanted for felony shoplifting, or have any idea where the rings are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: