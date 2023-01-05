Men wanted after aiming gun at driver’s head, stealing his iPhone and $3, MPD says

Several men are wanted after they held a gun to a driver’s head as he was leaving for work and stole his iPhone and $3 during an early morning robbery at a Memphis apartment complex, police said.

The men also repeatedly kicked the driver’s wife and left with her purse, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Dec. 29 at an apartment complex on Sparrow Wood Lane near South Mendenhall and Knight Arnold roads, police said.

Police said that a black Dodge Charger and a dark-colored SUV were inside the complex when four armed men jumped out and started looking into cars.

The men got back into their vehicles and drove to the other side of the complex, where they found a driver sitting in his car as he was getting ready for work, police said.

Six armed men got out of the vehicles and put a gun to the driver’s head before stealing his phone and $3, police said.

The commotion prompted the driver’s wife to go outside, where the men pointed guns at her, police said.

Police said that they hit the woman in the face until she fell to the ground, where they repeatedly kicked her before taking her purse and fleeing in the SUV and Dodge Charger.

Three of the men were described as followed:

5-foot-5, wearing a red hoodie, armed with an AR-15–Draco pistol with a barrel-mounted flashlight;

5-foot-10, wearing a black jacket and cream-colored pants and walked with a limp in his left leg;

and 5-foot-8, wearing a multi-patterned gray-black jacket with a hood, black pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

