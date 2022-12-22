Men wanted for car burglaries outside Memphis martial arts studio, police say

Four men are wanted in car burglaries outside a martial arts studio in Memphis earlier this week, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the vehicle break-ins happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memphis Judo & Jiu Jitsu on Highway 64.

Surveillance video showed four men in two vehicles driving into the parking lot before at least two of them burglarized the cars by breaking the windows and stealing items, police said.

Four people are wanted in car burglaries outside of a martial arts studio on Dec. 20, 2022, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At least two of the men were armed, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the car burglaries are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and maybe eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

