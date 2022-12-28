Men wanted after firing shots at Memphis home on Christmas morning, police say

Three men are wanted after they fired shots at a Memphis home early Christmas morning, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on Kerr Avenue.

A video shows three men exiting a dark-colored Infiniti FX35 and firing shots at the home before leaving the scene, police said.

Those inside the home at the time of the shooting were asleep and not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: