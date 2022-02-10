Men wanted on murder charges arrested months after West Columbia shooting, cops say

Months after a deadly shooting in Lexington County, two men have been arrested, the West Columbia Police Department said Wednesday night.

Rayshawn Suber, 34, and Brandon Taylor, 40, were charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, police said in a news release.

Taylor was arrested on Tuesday, and Suber was taken into custody the next day, jail records show.

Information on how and where law enforcement located Suber and Taylor was not available.

On Dec. 29, 2021, police were called at about 4:30 p.m. about a shooting at a house in the 700 block of Shull Street, the department said. There they found a man’s body.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Frankie Orlando Gardner of West Columbia. He was shot once in the upper body and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

On Dec. 30, police publicly identified Suber and Taylor as the shooters and said they were wanted on murder charges.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

No bond has been set for either Suber or Taylor, who are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Lexington County sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals assisted police in the arrests.

A memorial service was held for Gardner on Jan. 8 at Living Waters Christian Center in West Columbia.

He was survived by his parents, siblings, and seven adopted children, among other family members, according to his obituary.

“He was a loving, caring an always giving person, smart, (aggravating), radical son and brother,” the obituary said. “Junior had an infectious smile that lit up any room he was in.”