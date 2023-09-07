Men wanted in rash of carjackings, considered armed and dangerous

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least two people they believe are responsible for several carjackings over the last three days.

MPD released pictures of the pair they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

They said the men carjacked the owner of a 2011 Dodge Charger outside Salon Belleza Latina in the 5400 block of Knight Arnold in Fox Meadows Tuesday afternoon.

The victim said after he parked his car, he was blocked in by another vehicle. He said he was approached by two men who pointed guns at him and told him to get out of his car.

Victim gets would-be carjacker’s gun, holds him for police

The Dodge Charger was recovered a short time later at the Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of Winchester.

If you recognize the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

