Men wanted for shooting at police, MPD says
Police are looking for at least two men who opened fire on officers, according to the Memphis Police Department.
MPD said that officers were investigating vehicle burglaries in the area of Central and Highland around 4:30 a.m. on April 3 when they saw a silver Buick Lacross and a dark sedan speeding away from the area.
Police said they tried to pull the vehicles over, but a passenger of the Buick began shooting at officers and both vehicles got away.
A 2015 Nissan Sentra had recently been stolen nearby, according to MPD. Police believe that the sedan they saw seeing away from them was that stolen Nissan. Officers said that they recovered the stolen Nissan at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Goodwill Lane.
Surveillance footage shows the suspects ditching the Nissan at the apartments and at least two men can be recognized in the pictures released by police.
If you have any idea who these two men are, Memphis Police urge you to give them a call at 901-528-CASH.
Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Strong storms, damaging winds and possible tornado in store for Mid-South this week
8-year-old dies after being shot in head; woman charged with murder, Arkansas police say
Russia attacks Ukraine: 2nd eastern Ukraine train station shelled, official says