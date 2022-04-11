Men wanted for shooting at police, MPD says

Police are looking for at least two men who opened fire on officers, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that officers were investigating vehicle burglaries in the area of Central and Highland around 4:30 a.m. on April 3 when they saw a silver Buick Lacross and a dark sedan speeding away from the area.

Police said they tried to pull the vehicles over, but a passenger of the Buick began shooting at officers and both vehicles got away.

A passenger of this silver Buick Lacrosse fired shots at Memphis Police after officers tried to pull the car over, according to MPD.

A 2015 Nissan Sentra had recently been stolen nearby, according to MPD. Police believe that the sedan they saw seeing away from them was that stolen Nissan. Officers said that they recovered the stolen Nissan at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Goodwill Lane.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects ditching the Nissan at the apartments and at least two men can be recognized in the pictures released by police.

If you have any idea who these two men are, Memphis Police urge you to give them a call at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

