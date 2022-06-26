Men wanted for stealing $4K in alcohol from liquor store, MPD says

A group of men is wanted for breaking into a liquor store and stealing $4,000 worth of alcohol.

On Jun. 26 at approximately 1:30 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary alarm at Natalie’s Liquor Store, which is in the 1000 block of Germantown Parkway.

Surveillance footage showed several men breaking the front window.

The suspects carried large containers and filled them with alcohol, police said.

Police also said, that approximately $4,000 in liquor was taken.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

