Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture.

On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven.

Two men got out of a white minivan and went into the backyard of a residence, police said.

Police also said that the suspects used a blow torch to unlock the fence, before stealing two A/C units and yard furniture.

Suspect #1 is described as a man, 5′10″ 200lbs, bald, gray t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a man 5′9″ 200lbs, bald, with a dark gray shirt, dark pants, and dark-colored shoes.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

