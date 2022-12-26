Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
Police said that the men stole various items inside the barber shop before leaving a black SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
