Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say

Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.

Police said that the men stole various items inside the barber shop before leaving a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

