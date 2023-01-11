Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges

A grand jury as indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a sting of recent gun violence in the city.

Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, Jr, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Bass was charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation for the shooting that happened on S. Race Street on New Years Day. Alexander was charged with complicity to murder, complicity to felonious assault and complicity to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

A grand jury also indicted Lee Mays, 40, on felonious assault and a weapons charge. Mays has been accused of the shooting that injured two people on the same street just a day later.

Springfield Police confirmed that the two shootings were connected.

Then, last Thursday, 64-year-old Thomas Gill was shot and killed less than mile from his local business.

On Wednesday, News Center 7 spoke with Springfield Police who said they haven’t made any arrest in Gill’s murder. While they said they’re working to change that, officers wouldn’t say if they had any suspects.

“It is an active investigation. We have a lot of evidence for processing through. So we’re still working that. Our detectives are working around the clock to make an arrest on this,” Sgt. James Byron, Springfield Police Division, said.

Police said they know there were witnesses at the scene that they have yet to speak to.

“We encourage them to come forward,” Byron said.

On top of two shooting deaths, police are still looking for Aaron Colvin, 30. He’s been accused of causing a hours-long standoff that forced a school lockdown last week.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous, that’s correct,” Byron said.

Michael Aaron Colvin Jr. is wanted on suspicion of causing a SWAT standoff in Springfield. (Courtesy: Springfield Police Division)

We’ll continue to provide updates on all these cases as we learn more.