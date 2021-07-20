Men take woman’s knife, repeatedly stab her face as she waits for train: Chicago cops

A 36-year-old Chicago woman is in critical condition after two men attacked her at a train stop early Tuesday morning, police told local outlets.

Witnesses told police the woman was standing on the Blue Line platform around 5:30 a.m. when the men came up to her and punched her in the face, WLS reported.

She pulled a knife to defend herself and stabbed one of the suspects, police told the Chicago Sun Times. The men wrenched the knife away and one of them stabbed her repeatedly in the face. Then both attackers ran from the area.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, WGN reported. No suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.

