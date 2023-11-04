‘Menace’ robbed metro construction crew at gunpoint. Days after being released, he was back in jail.

East Point police have arrested a man they say they believe is behind several crimes in their cities and neighboring jurisdictions.

Police describe Garfield Samuels Jr. as a “menace to our community,”

They say Samuels pointed guns at several people in the Center Park community and threatened to shoot them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Later, he robbed a construction crew working at Taco Pete’s on Main Street at gunpoint. Investigators say he’s also linked to another armed robbery in East Point, but didn’t provide details on it.

On Oct. 20, Samuels was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail where he spent almost a week before being released late last week on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

After his release, detectives in East Point worked with other jurisdictions and were able to connect him to several crimes in and out of East Point.

TRENDING STORIES:

Other jurisdictions, which were not named, obtained arrest warrants for Samuels charging him for breaking into cars and more.

He was arrested once again and placed in the Fulton County Jail on Friday on theft charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: