Menacing Gambino associate back behind bars after threatening family of informant who put him in jail

A reputed Gambino family loanshark carried a grudge and a gun after his release from prison, newly-filed court papers say.

Mob associate Chris Bantis was arrested once more Thursday, this time for threatening relatives of a cooperating witness who wore a recording device in a 2014 case where the defendant was convicted of extortion, according to Brooklyn Federal Court documents.

Bantis appeared outside a Brooklyn store owned by the cooperator’s family last month, describing his relatives as “rats” and threatening to shoot his sister in the head and kill her brother as well, court papers said.

He returned Wednesday carrying a dark-colored duffel bag to threaten the cooperating witness’ nephew, the papers said.

“I have a gun and will kill you,” he said at one point before producing a towel-wrapped pipe to menace the nephew, court papers said. ”Come out and fight.”

Bantis was arrested after showing up again Thursday and once more threatening to kill the sister. Prosecutors filed paperwork arguing for Bantis’s “permanent detention” pending trial.

Bantis’ criminal past indicated he was never the sharpest tool in the box. He pleaded guilty in October 2014 to the extortion charge after authorities collected a trove of graphic, violent messages left on the voicemail of a man who owed him $10,500.

Court documents indicted Bantis was also sketchy on the mob’s oath of omerta, bragging about his association with a pair of Gambino family capos.

The cooperator agreed to wear a recording device during his meetings with Bantis, court documents indicated. The man fell into such deep debt trying to cover his growing debt that he was evicted from his home.

Bantis was sentenced to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release with orders to steer clear of “any victims of the offense or family members of the victims” upon his release from custody on July 26, 2017.

But he first visited the family store in 2018, standing outside and staring through the front window, before he was reprimanded by the U.S. Probation Office.

On Bantis’ last visit to the store before his arrest, he “again threatened to kill (the sister), placing his hand over his waistband,” court papers said. “(She) called 911, and the defendant was arrested.”

Court papers also recounted a particularly pointed recorded threat made by Bantis in 2014 to a terrified client after showing the man both a baseball bat and a hammer.

“I’ve got a .45 ... I will f---ing shoot non-stop, that’s it,” he explained. “You understand what I’m saying to you? It’s gonna be a f---ing war, alright? But I’m gonna be a f---in’ hunter.”