This Menacing Tesla Roadster Was Modified to Survive an Apocalypse

Who says Tesla’s can’t be tough? Straight out of a Doomsday Prepper’s dream, a new, suped-up Tesla Roadster aims to stick it out through any armageddon. Penned by Los Angeles-based digital designer BradBuild, the concept is a heavy metal riff on the marque’s next-gen sports car which is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Dubbed the “Tesla Roadster Safari,” the design packs a spate of essential modifications that promise survival in the toughest conditions (yes, even Covid-19).

“This Tesla Roadster Safari was inspired by the most recent global pandemic,” Brad tells Robb Report. “We are living in the apocalypse and definitely need to upgrade our driving situation.”

In addition to Tesla’s all-electric powertrain, a quartet of solar panels has been fitted to the hood, roof and sides for added power and range. Elsewhere, a vehicle lift, along with heavy-duty wheels and fat, all-terrain tires, promise seamless off-roading.

To ensure you never have to stop, the car also features a steel roof rack to house a spare tire and other essential items. In this particular rendering, the designer has added 12 jerry cans to store the all-important H2O.

The Tesla safari design is a throwback to the Porsche 911 safari model but without the cute bug eyes. Sporting a menacing matte black shell and burly front bull bar, the steampunk-style concept pairs old tech with new and looks like the kind of ride Mad Max would drive if he was kicking about in 2020.

While this concept still only lives in the realm of the imagination, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a highly anticipated bullet-proof Cybertruck in the works, so perhaps an apocalypse-ready Roadster is not too far off.

Indeed, not much would need to change spec-wise. When the 2020 Tesla Roadster was unveiled as a concept back in November 2017, Musk touted some mind-boggling numbers. The new Roadster can apparently sprint from zero to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds and hit an eye-watering top speed in excess of 250 mph. That’s certainly quick enough to get you away from any dire circumstances in a hurry.

If you’re not a Tesla man, Brad also designed a kitted out Lamborghini Urus that will allow you to navigate the end of days in complete luxury.

