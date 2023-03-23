Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MENANG) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MENANG) stock increased significantly by 43% over the past week. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad is:

5.2% = RM25m ÷ RM468m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 4.7% either. Looking at Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's exceptional 28% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Menang Corporation (M) Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, it does look like Menang Corporation (M) Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad.

