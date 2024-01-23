Menapace throws hat into ring for 37th District state rep seat

Jan. 22—EAST LYME — Democrat Nick Menapace on Monday announced he is seeking his party's nomination for state representative in the 37th District.

Menapace, 34, lost to state Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, by 504 votes in 2022. He carried 47.9% of the vote.

In a statement, Menapace said he would "work tirelessly" to represent the district covering East Lyme and parts of Salem and Montville.

"Having grown up in Connecticut, I consider it a privilege, and I am just as enthusiastic about making it an even better place to live as I was in 2022," he said. "I am excited about the opportunity to run once again and eagerly anticipate engaging in meaningful conversations with the residents of our district."

Menapace was elected to East Lyme's Planning Commission in November. A social studies teacher at Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School in Norwich, he lives with his wife in Niantic.

Candidates for the state House and Senate will be endorsed by district at party nominating conventions in May.

