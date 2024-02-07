Menasha considering closing elementary school

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha elementary school could get shut down, but the final decision won’t come until a Feb. 26 school board meeting.

Jefferson Elementary in Menasha is on the chopping block. School officials cite declining enrollment, increased costs, and reduced funding from the state as the reasons why they’re considering this option. Students at Jefferson Elementary would attend Butte des Morts Elementary.

District officials said that Jefferson, which only serves 4K through third graders, has a small enrollment anyways and that Butte des Morts is large enough to fit all those students. The Menasha Joint School District is staring down a $3.5 million budget deficit over the next two school years.

Officials said shuttering Jefferson Elementary would save them about $1 million and that they’re looking at additional options to fill the remaining $2.5 million of the budget deficit.

District officials recently sent out a letter to parents informing them of the possibility that their school could close down after this school year. It’s unwelcome news for many parents that Local 5 News spoke with on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re really upset, we love this school that’s why we stayed here,” Jefferson Elementary parent Jessica Shields. “We could have gone to another school district but chose to stay here.”

The district held a well-attended informational session on Tuesday afternoon about the plan to potentially close Jefferson Elementary School.

Sarah Mlodik was one of the parents at the meeting. She said she has three children at Jefferson and that one of them has special needs. She said the experience at Jefferson for all her children has been wonderful

“There’s not a lot of bullying or any issues that we’ve ever had here so just the fact that this is the school they want to close, when it does so well, it’s unfathomable,” she said.

Mlodik said adjusting to the switch to Butte des Morts would be especially difficult for her child with special needs because he thrives on routine. She said he’s doing really well at Jefferson, his school aids have been great, and that she’s worried that moving to the new school will stunt the progress they’ve made.

She said she wanted to come to the meeting so that she could be an advocate for other parents who have children with special needs.

“I can see both sides, why they want to do it but I’m still not in favor of it,” she said.

District officials said they are no longer able to sustain the level of funding required to support the small environment at Jefferson.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, enrollment in the district has declined each of the last five school years. From the 2018-2019 school year to last school year, they lost about 270 students.

The district said an aging population in Menasha and school voucher programs (which allows families to receive scholarships funded by the state to enroll in private schools) are some of the reasons why they’ve seen declining enrollment.

District officials project that average class sizes at Butte des Mort would actually be lower at most grade levels next year compared to this year even with the added Jefferson students.

“We make recommendations that we believe are going to have the least amount of impact on our ability to deliver a quality education to all the students in our district,” said superintendent Matthew Zimmerman.

He said that they will offer every teacher and staff member at Jefferson Elementary School a new position within the district.

The district will provide bussing to Butte des Mort for all the Jefferson Elementary students for at least the next five years.

The school board will discuss the plan to close Jefferson Elementary at their Feb. 12 meeting. A final vote could then come on Feb. 26. District officials said they don’t have plans to close any additional schools. They did close Nicolet Elementary in 2022.

They told Local 5 News that they will not sell the Jefferson Elementary building and will explore using it for childcare services in the future.

“Nobody chooses to close a neighborhood school, you do this out of necessity,” said superintendent Zimmerman.

