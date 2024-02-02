The Menasha Joint School District is considering closing Jefferson Elementary School. Here's what we know

MENASHA - The Menasha Joint School District has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday evening to discuss the possible closure of Jefferson Elementary School next school year.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Matthew Zimmerman said the district was considering closing the school due to budget concerns and continued declining enrollment. If Jefferson closed, he said, the district would assign 4K to fifth-grade students to Buttes des Morts Elementary School, 501 Tayco St., which is about a mile and a half northwest of Jefferson.

Over the past decade, the district's enrollment has declined from about 3,700 students to about 3,200. The district anticipates a $3.5 million budget shortfall for the next two school years, requiring the district to "become more efficient," Zimmerman said.

He estimated that closing Jefferson would save the district over $1 million annually while retaining "a high quality educational experience for students." The district would keep the property and further discuss its future use.

Zimmerman said in the letter he hopes parents will "collaborate" on the best way forward for the school and that "through open and compassionate dialogue, we can ensure all our students continue to thrive, even amidst change."

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 in the library at Jefferson Elementary School, 105 Ice St., Menasha. While the meeting is an opportunity for school parents to ask questions and voice their concerns, no official action will be taken that day, according to the Menasha School Board.

Consideration of closing Jefferson comes after the board voted to close Nicolet Elementary School in 2022 due to budget concerns, declining enrollment and the age of the 98-year-old building.

More: Wisconsin schools are facing fiscal cliffs, closing buildings and going to referendum. How did we get here?

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha Schools calls meeting to discuss possible Jefferson closure