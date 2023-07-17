Menasha man convicted of burning house and body, then seeking witness killed

WAUPACA – A 25-year-old Menasha man was convicted Monday of multiple charges related to the April 2022 burning and burglary of a house with a body inside and a subsequent plot to kill one of the witnesses who went to police with information about the man's involvement.

Steven D. Eggert appeared in Waupaca County Circuit Court Monday to enter pleas in two cases. In the first, he pleaded no contest to charges of arson of a building without the owner's consent, mutilating a corpse, arming himself with a dangerous weapon during a burglary, and possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony. As part of a plea deal, one count of straw purchasing a firearm as party to a crime, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and nine counts of possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony were all dismissed.

In the second case, Eggert entered an Alford Plea to one count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. He was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that would have carried a mandatory life sentence, but this charge was dismissed at the plea hearing.

While a no-contest plea accepts a guilty verdict without admitting or denying any guilt, an Alford plea accepts a guilty verdict while a defendant maintains their innocence.

Because he was previously convicted of a felony, Eggert faces six years added to the maximum of each of his charges. The most serious of charges Eggert is convicted of is arson of a building without the owner's consent, a Class C felony. Eggert faces up to 46 years in prison on that charge alone. Mutilating a corpse and solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide are each Class F felonies, and for Eggert could each carry a maximum sentence of 18 years and six months.

No sentencing dates for either cases have yet been set, according to court records.

'What did you do, burn down the house?'

The following information is from a criminal complaint related to the arson case:

Around 2:18 a.m. April 27, 2022, the Iola Rural Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call from a passerby for a house fire in rural Waupaca County, at N11557 County Highway P in the Town of Harrison.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the home engulfed in flames, with the roof and one wall collapsed. Within 20 minutes, all four walls of the home had collapsed. The entire structure later collapsed into the basement foundation and burned until little was left of the house.

Investigators located a body in the remains of the house. They later determined it was the homeowner.

Two witnesses contacted the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office April 28 and reported that they had been with Eggert the day before the fire, on April 26. Both witnesses and Eggert went to the Wood County Rifle Range, using one of two guns that one of witnesses had sold to Eggert about seven or eight months prior. That witness said they did not know Eggert was convicted of a felony.

That evening, after shooting at the rifle range, Eggert went back to the witness's house, until around 10:30 or 11 p.m. At that time, Eggert left to retrieve trail cameras from a property near the Rosholt area he had used for hunting, but had not received a call back from the landowner, the witness told police.

Shortly before midnight, the witness received a call from Eggert and said he seemed "panicked." The other witness listened in on the call.

On the phone, Eggert said he went to the house to check on the trail cameras. Upon arrival, he saw a car parked outside the house and a light on in the dining room, and he found the property owner dead in the kitchen.

Eggert told the witness he did not know what happened, but saw a bruise on the deceased man's hand, a bruise on his forehead and blood by his mouth.

The witness told Eggert that he needed to report finding the man dead at the home. Eggert said he was concerned law enforcement would think he killed the man, and also was worried about an outstanding warrant.

Eggert told the witness he would call another friend to report the death, the criminal complaint said. Eggert also told the witness he believed the man had probably been dead about two days. The phone call ended when Eggert said he "needed to figure some s--t out."

The following morning, at around 8:48 a.m., the witness spoke with Eggert on the phone again. Eggert told the witness he "took care of it," and said he thought the man died of a heart attack. On the phone, Eggert said he did not want police to know that he had been at the house, and said he hid his tracks. When the witness jokingly asked, "What did you do, burn down the house?" Eggert said, "Well, actually yeah," the witness told law enforcement.

Later that day, the witness and Eggert met up, and Eggert showed the witness an old revolver he had in his car, and said it was a gift from his grandfather. He also mentioned taking multiple guns from the deceased man's house before setting in on fire.

The witness said Eggert said he made the fire look accidental by lighting a cigarette or cigar by the man's smoking "spot," to make it appear that he had left his cigarette or cigar out, walked into the kitchen and had a heart attack.

On April 29, investigators identified Eggert and found that he was previously convicted of a felony in 2017 for fleeing an officer while operating a vehicle and had an outstanding felony warrant for stealing a vehicle in 2020.

In an interview with investigators that day, Eggert admitted to using his phone to take a photo of the deceased man, to making phone calls to the witness and to taking five or six guns from the home. Eggert also said he smoked a joint and discarded it on papers by a table by a mattress in the living room, and stated the fire was a result of his actions.

Eggert told police he thought about putting out the fire after starting it, and went to get water, but "the water was not coming out fast enough" and by the time he returned to the living room, the fire was "pretty bad" and he decided to leave it. He then told police, “I guess we will say that you know what, I purposely did it."

A third witness, the individual who Eggert said he was going to contact to report the fire in Eggert's place, told police he had introduced Eggert and deceased man "a while ago," and Eggert would go and hunt on the man's property. The third witness told police Eggert had asked if he had been in contact with the deceased man, because Eggert felt that he was ignoring him. The witness told police he received a text from Eggert around 11:30 p.m. April 26 saying he was on his way to the man's house, and then another text later saying that Eggert could not stop because his grandma fell, which he thought was odd because he recalled Eggert's grandmother died about a year earlier.

A search warrant executed at Eggert's car and his father's home found that Eggert possessed 10 firearms in Waupaca County.

RELATED: Man charged with arson and mutilating corpse in rural Waupaca County house fire

Attempted murder-for-hire scheme

The following information is from a criminal complaint for the homicide solicitation charge:

On May 27, 2022, an inmate at Waupaca County Jail told investigators from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation that Eggert asked him if he would kill witnesses for him. The inmate said he "removed himself from the conversation immediately," but that another inmate had been talking with Eggert about a potential killing.

On May 31, 2022, investigators spoke with a second inmate and his attorney. The inmate said Eggert had "discussed a murder-for-hire scheme with him," the complaint says. As part of the plan, Eggert would make arrangements for someone to post the inmate's cash bond, and would pay the inmate a total of $60,000 and get him a truck valued at $10,000 if he killed a witness.

The inmate knew the target witness's first and last name, a physical description, had directions to his house, knew descriptions of the vehicles he drives, a bar he frequented and other identifying details.

The complaint ties the witness Eggert was allegedly planning to kill to the witness who provided information to police in the arson complaint. In the arson complaint, the witness told police that one time, during a conversation about Eggert stealing a truck, Eggert told the witness if he ever shared that information "as much as it would sadden him," Eggert would kill him. The witness told police those comments made him worry about his safety.

Investigators also spoke with a witness who said she had communicated with Eggert from Waupaca County Jail multiple times following his arrest. The witness said after she told Eggert she could not afford to post his bond, Eggert asked her to post the bond for the inmate who gave police information about the murder-for-hire scheme. She said he also asked her to provide money to pay a court debt owed by the inmate who first told investigators about Eggert's plan.

Eggert was also previously charged in this case with false statement regarding military service, a Class A misdemeanor. According to multiple witnesses, Eggert said he was in the special forces and had served in Afghanistan and Iraq, but investigators found he never served in the military. However, that charge was dropped.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha man convicted of burning Waupaca County house and body