Menasha man gets 14¼ years for illegal guns, fentanyl trafficking

A 26-year-old Menasha man who confessed to illegally possessing guns and a stash of fentanyl made to look like Percocet will be off the streets for the next 14½ years.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach on Tuesday sentenced Gene W. Wolf to 174 months in federal prison.

Wolf pleaded guilty in December to unlawfully possessing a firearm, federal court records show. Agents turned up three handguns during a search by agents of Wolf's home on Aug. 31. One of the firearms was a “ghost gun” that wasn't marked with a serial number.

Wolf was prohibited from possessing firearms because he's a felon with several convictions for narcotics trafficking. Wolf was charged with gun and drug trafficking offenses related to the search, and later pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Also discovered were more than 9,000 fentanyl pills and cash totaling more than $50,000, Gregory J. Haanstad, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said in a statement Wednesday.

The pills recovered from Wolf’s home were counterfeit Percocet pills that were made to appear legitimate, Haanstad said. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, seven in 10 fentanyl pills seized by the agency contain a potentially lethal dose.

“Fentanyl continues to cut a path of death and devastation in communities across the country,” Haanstad said. “Individuals who sell this extremely dangerous substance — which in this case was disguised as another controlled substance — appropriately face substantial prison terms. This is especially so when the trafficking is accompanied by the unlawful possession of ghost guns and other firearms."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Menasha man gets prison for illegal guns, fentanyl trafficking