Menasha man sentenced to 14½ years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking & ghost guns

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old Menasha man was sentenced to 14 and a half years in federal prison on Tuesday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Gene W. Wolf, 26, was sentenced to 174 months in federal prison after agents found over 9,000 fentanyl pills and over $50,000 in cash at his residence in Menasha.

Menasha fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damages

Court records show the agents searched Wolf’s residence on August 31, 2023, and located three handguns, over 9,000 fentanyl pills, and over $50,000 in cash.

One of the handguns was a “ghost gun” that was not marked with a serial number. Wolf, a felon with several prior convictions for narcotics trafficking offenses, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

After being charged with gun and drug trafficking offenses related to the search, Wolf pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm and acknowledged his role in fentanyl trafficking in the Fox Valley.

“Fentanyl continues to cut a path of death and devastation in communities across the country,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad. “Individuals who sell this extremely dangerous substance – which in this case was disguised as another controlled substance – appropriately face substantial prison terms. This is especially so when the trafficking is accompanied by the unlawful possession of ghost guns and other firearms. Working with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to combat fentanyl trafficking and firearms offenses remains among our office’s highest priorities.”

The pills recovered from Wolf’s residence were in the form of counterfeit “Percocet” pills that appeared to be legitimate. The Drug Enforcement Administration says seven out of ten fentanyl pills seized by authorities contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

No one injured after drunk driver in Wisconsin crashes into camper

“Fentanyl is a scourge on our communities, and we must continue working to keep Wisconsinites safe from this extremely dangerous drug,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators whose work led to this significant sentence for the defendant in this case.”

No additional details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.