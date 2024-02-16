Menasha mayoral candidate Austin Hammond outpaces opponents in fundraising ahead of primary
MENASHA — Mayoral candidate Austin Hammond continued to lead the four-person field in fundraising ahead of Tuesday's primary election, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk's office.
Hammond raised $2,834 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, bringing his total campaign contributions to $7,322. He has spent $6,117, leaving his campaign with a balance of $1,205.
Candidate Rebecca Nichols raised $833 during the most recent period, bringing her total to $3,658. She has spent $2,379, leaving her campaign with a balance of $1,279.
Candidate Kyle Coenen collected $1,342 during the period, taking his campaign total to $2,007. He has spent $1,307, leaving a balance of $700.
Candidate Stan Sevenich took in $993 during the period, pushing his campaign total to $1,293. He has spent $818, leaving a balance of $475.
The candidates incurred expenses for campaign materials such as voter lists, photos, logos, buttons, cards, door hangers, mailers, yard signs, T-shirts and websites.
The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 election. The winner of the nonpartisan race will earn a four-year term as mayor and succeed incumbent Don Merkes, who didn't seek reelection after 16 years in office.
More: Menasha mayoral forum provides insight into candidates' qualifications, ideas
Questionnaires: Menasha mayoral candidates explain how they would address important issues
Hammond for Mayor
Hammond has contributed $907 to his campaign. Another 40 people or organizations have contributed, including eight who donated $200 or more.
Doug Baeten, Fremont, $500
Melissa Hammond, Fremont, $500
Tyler Klaver, Appleton, $500
Robert Hammond, Fremont, $495
Sarah Bauer, Menasha, $460
Sharon Baeten, Fremont, $380
Brian Keberlein, Neenah, $300
Jacy Park, Neenah, $300
The contribution limit for an individual or candidate committee is $500.
Friends of Rebecca Nichols
Nichols has contributed $258 to her campaign. Another 24 people or organizations have contributed, including eight who donated $200 or more.
Katherine Bauer, Menasha, $500
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Jamie Leonard), Neenah, $300
Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Anthony Leiton), Neenah, $275
John Pack, Menasha, $250
Candyce Rusin, Menasha, $250
Eric Roush, Menasha, $200
Joanne Roush, Menasha, $200
Allen Wroblewski, Combined Locks, $200
Hammond and Nichols each reported a $167 contribution from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Coenen for Menasha
Coenen has contributed $1,257 to his campaign. Another three people have contributed, including two who donated $200 or more.
David Schwerbel, Menasha, $500
Randy Ahrens, Menasha, $200
Sevenich for Mayor
Sevenich has contributed $693 to his campaign. Another four people have contributed, including one who donated $200 or more.
Sue Knoll, Menasha, $200
For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.
This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha mayoral candidate Austin Hammond leads rivals in fundraising