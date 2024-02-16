Menasha mayoral candidate Austin Hammond outpaces opponents in fundraising ahead of primary

MENASHA — Mayoral candidate Austin Hammond continued to lead the four-person field in fundraising ahead of Tuesday's primary election, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the city clerk's office.

Hammond raised $2,834 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, bringing his total campaign contributions to $7,322. He has spent $6,117, leaving his campaign with a balance of $1,205.

Candidate Rebecca Nichols raised $833 during the most recent period, bringing her total to $3,658. She has spent $2,379, leaving her campaign with a balance of $1,279.

Candidate Kyle Coenen collected $1,342 during the period, taking his campaign total to $2,007. He has spent $1,307, leaving a balance of $700.

Candidate Stan Sevenich took in $993 during the period, pushing his campaign total to $1,293. He has spent $818, leaving a balance of $475.

The candidates incurred expenses for campaign materials such as voter lists, photos, logos, buttons, cards, door hangers, mailers, yard signs, T-shirts and websites.

The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 election. The winner of the nonpartisan race will earn a four-year term as mayor and succeed incumbent Don Merkes, who didn't seek reelection after 16 years in office.

Hammond for Mayor

Hammond has contributed $907 to his campaign. Another 40 people or organizations have contributed, including eight who donated $200 or more.

Doug Baeten, Fremont, $500

Melissa Hammond, Fremont, $500

Tyler Klaver, Appleton, $500

Robert Hammond, Fremont, $495

Sarah Bauer, Menasha, $460

Sharon Baeten, Fremont, $380

Brian Keberlein, Neenah, $300

Jacy Park, Neenah, $300

The contribution limit for an individual or candidate committee is $500.

Friends of Rebecca Nichols

Nichols has contributed $258 to her campaign. Another 24 people or organizations have contributed, including eight who donated $200 or more.

Katherine Bauer, Menasha, $500

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Jamie Leonard), Neenah, $300

Neenah-Menasha Professional Firefighters Inc. (Anthony Leiton), Neenah, $275

John Pack, Menasha, $250

Candyce Rusin, Menasha, $250

Eric Roush, Menasha, $200

Joanne Roush, Menasha, $200

Allen Wroblewski, Combined Locks, $200

Hammond and Nichols each reported a $167 contribution from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Coenen for Menasha

Coenen has contributed $1,257 to his campaign. Another three people have contributed, including two who donated $200 or more.

David Schwerbel, Menasha, $500

Randy Ahrens, Menasha, $200

Sevenich for Mayor

Sevenich has contributed $693 to his campaign. Another four people have contributed, including one who donated $200 or more.

Sue Knoll, Menasha, $200

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

