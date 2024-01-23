Menasha mayoral primary election features three council members, one newcomer

MENASHA — The four Menasha mayoral candidates facing off in the Feb. 20 primary election offer a wide range of experience in elected office.

Stan Sevenich has served 30 years as a member of the Common Council and 12 years as its president. He has run for mayor three times before, losing to incumbent Thom Ciske in 1984 and incumbent Joe Laux in 1996 and finishing fifth in the primary that led to the election of Mayor Don Merkes in 2008.

Rebecca Nichols has served 11 years on the council. She ran for mayor in 2020, losing to Merkes.

Austin Hammond has served two years on the council and is making his first run for mayor.

Kyle Coenen hasn't served in elected office but was appointed to two Menasha committees. He, too, is making his first run for mayor.

Sevenich said he has learned a lot since his early mayoral campaigns.

"I was young and thought that I knew the world," he said. "It comes with time, and I believe I've put that time in."

A forum where the candidates will answer questions from the audience will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Menasha Public Library, 440 First St. The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winnebago County.

The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 election. The winner of the nonpartisan race will earn a four-year term as mayor and succeed Merkes, who didn't seek reelection after 16 years in office.

As part of The Post-Crescent's election coverage, the candidates were asked to complete a questionnaire to explain why they're running for office, what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the city. Their answers are published below.

Kyle Coenen

Kyle Coenen

Address: 705 First St.

Age: 35

Occupation: Architectural designer

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Relevant experience: I serve on the Menasha Sustainability Committee and Menasha Redevelopment Authority. I have worked in a design, planning or project management role since 2011 that will help with managing city staff and projects and to work with developers to bring growth and improvement into the city.

Campaign website: www.coenenformenasha.com

Austin Hammond

Austin Hammond

Address: 941 Tayco St.

Age: 26

Occupation: Development director of Atlas Science Center

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; currently enrolled in the Master of Public Administration program at UW-Oshkosh

Relevant experience: Menasha alderman (District 4), chair of the Sustainability Committee, vice chair of the Administration Committee, member of the Housing Authority, member of the Brothertown Indian Nation Council, former vice president of the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Foundation Inc., former outreach coordinator for the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity (Rock the Block) and former student representative for the Governor's Task Force on Student Debt

Campaign websites: www.hammond-for-mayor.com and www.facebook.com/HammondForMenashaMayor

Rebecca Nichols

Rebecca Nichols

Address: 402 Elm St.

Age: 46

Occupation: Menasha Common Council member and Winnebago County supervisor

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh; completed the Leadership Wisconsin Program

Relevant experience: 11 years on the Menasha council (District 1); chair of the Administration Committee; vice chair of the Personnel Committee; member of the Redevelopment Authority; former member of the Plan Commission, Library Board and Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Joint Finance Committee; former member and president of the Doty Island Development Council; and member of the Menasha Education Fund board

Campaign websites: nicholsformayor.today and www.facebook.com/RebeccaNicholsforMayor/

Stan Sevenich

Stan Sevenich

Address: 645 Ninth St.

Age: 62

Occupation: Owner of 7-Nick Inc. and Menasha alderman

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Relevant experience: Menasha alderman (District 3), Menasha Common Council president, chair of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Joint Finance & Personnel Committee, chair of the Board of Public Works and former Winnebago County supervisor

Campaign website: SevenichforMayor.com

Why are you running for office?

Coenen: The idea was planted by the outgoing mayor two years ago. I didn't consider it seriously then, as multiple alderpersons were already running. When I looked closely this year, I didn't see someone invested, committed and willing to do the hard work to make Menasha a desirable and affordable place to live, to use development to improve neighborhoods while alleviating the tax burden on homeowners, and to plan for a future Menasha to be proud to call home. I'm the candidate running for a better Menasha I can proudly live with my neighbors in after I'm done serving as mayor.

Hammond: I'm running for mayor because I believe in Menasha and that our best days are before us. It has been an honor to serve on the Common Council, and I want to continue the work I have been doing on council as the next mayor of Menasha, like making sure we're economically responsible, proud of our community, being environmentally sustainable and providing affordable housing. Over the last two decades our city has made great strides, and I want to lead for tomorrow and make sure Menasha continues to grow and is a great place to live, work and visit.

Nichols: Menasha needs an experienced, dedicated and responsive leader to be our next mayor, and that's why I'm running. Being mayor is a big job. With 11 years of experience on the Menasha city council, I understand the budget process and how to work collaboratively with others to get things done. Going forward, Menasha's core challenge is to conserve resources while maintaining essential services. We'll need to look carefully at undervalued assets that can be improved, to think and act creatively, and to pursue outside sources of revenue from both the public and private sectors to enhance the city.

Sevenich: My vision is to grow Menasha with real, lasting results and breathe new life into the areas where it is needed. Forming new public-private partnerships is key to getting Menasha on a stable and successful track, which improves our image and expands our tax base. Water Street corridor, a new concrete Racine Street, renewed Jefferson Park and city garage solar panels are just a few of the future projects in the works, and proper leadership is needed to make sure they provide the outcome promised. My 30 years of service to Menasha will provide the management needed for our community.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Coenen: I'm a great candidate because I am not a city alderperson and I bring a new passion and ideas to city government to get things done for residents. I am committed, honest and a hard worker in my professional and personal life and will bring that into being mayor, working as I have to serve on the Sustainability Committee and the Redevelopment Authority to better the city. I am a property owner invested in the future of the city and will work to protect the value of property owners because what benefits my neighbors, benefits me.

Hammond: I believe that I am the better candidate in this race because I'm running for mayor to be a public servant for the residents of Menasha. My faith keeps me grounded and motivated to uplift and serve everyone in my community. I bring a fresh perspective, experience and a willingness to learn that I believe will help me lead well. I have the experience and passion for serving in government, a bold vision for Menasha, and the determination to get things done in a collaborative, transparent and accessible manner.

Nichols: I understand that policies and decisions coming out of City Hall have a real impact on people's daily lives. This has been a guiding principle for me during my long tenure on the city council, and it will continue to guide me as mayor. As a homeowner and parent raising two kids who attend Menasha public schools, I share your challenges and concerns. These experiences paired with my long-standing service to Menasha make me the most qualified person to be your next mayor.

Sevenich: My combined level of leadership experience and community involvement rivals anyone else seeking the position. Being born, raised, educated and involved in Menasha my entire life gives me the insight on past government mistakes and how to avoid repeating them. Being a mayor is a huge responsibility and should not be taken lightly. Being council president has given me the experience to step up to the plate. Knowing your staff and how each department and the overall community functions are important factors when managing the municipality. I can fulfill the duties on day one without the need for on-the-job training.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Coenen: Knocking and talking with neighbors, the focus is on the annual increase of taxes and irregular recycling pickups. Tax increases come with increases in providing city services; the recycling pickup schedule is impacted by budget reduction. Providing desirable city services at the best value to make Menasha affordable is step one. Working to bring new tax revenue sources into the city through development of underutilized parts of the city is step two and will alleviate the tax burden on the rest of us while bringing opportunities for working and recreation while cleaning up and creating community pride.

Hammond: Downtown revitalization and affordable housing. "Your Place on the Water" should not only be a motto, but a focal point for future development and growth. I will continue to work collaboratively with business owners to make our downtown the best it can be. Affordable housing is paramount to the future of Menasha's success. I will be proactive in making sure we have a variety of housing options in Menasha for homeowners and renters, continue and expand programs like Strong Neighborhoods, work closely with community development, and seek new developments to expand housing options in Menasha.

Nichols: I've been listening to residents for a long time. What I hear time and time again is that residents want a variety of safe, healthy and affordable places to live. By placing housing at the center of policy decisions, we can strengthen Menasha's neighborhoods, create workforce opportunities and build a stable tax base for the future. Menasha needs an experienced and dedicated mayor with the leadership skills necessary to address this challenge. I'm up for the task and ready to get to work.

Sevenich: The Jefferson Park plan, which has been in the works for several years now, is one issue for residents. The council decided to use the American Rescue dollars to help pay for a large portion of that project. Residents also have concerns with the Shopko building. Seeing progress for a new business or development in that location will be one of my primary goals. The experience I have obtained over the years is what's needed to make sure taxpayers are our top priority. They are the shareholders and need to be listened to, regardless of political desires of elected officials.

