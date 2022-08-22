Menasha police chief Tim Styka announces he's retiring in early 2023

MENASHA - After 27 years serving in the Menasha Police Department, Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka announced his retirement Monday via the department's Facebook page.

On Jan. 3, Styka will leave his position as police chief, which he has held for 11 years. He said the Menasha Police Commission will meet next month to discuss finding his replacement.

In the announcement, Styka thanked his coworkers and the community. He said that serving as a police officer has been "a dream come true."

"I am so proud of the men and women that I have worked with over the years," he said.

