Menasha Police are investigating death of male who had gunshot wound early Saturday

MENASHA - The Menasha Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting n the 200 block of Chute Street.

Police officers were called at 5:09 a.m. Saturday for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found "the "a deceased male was found at the scene," the police department said in a Facebook post.

"The general public is not in any danger, but it is suggested to please avoid the area at this time," police said.]

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Menasha Police are investigating death of male with a gunshot wound