Menasha police officer shoots and kills man while responding to domestic dispute

A Menasha police officer shot and killed a man during a domestic abuse response at the man's home Saturday, according to a news release from the state Department of Justice.

Officers from the Menasha and the Fox Crossing Police Departments responded to a domestic dispute report on the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha at 3:08 p.m.

According to the release, when police arrived they encountered a male subject armed with bladed weapons. One Menasha officer discharged a firearm during the incident and struck the male subject. The release did not detail the events leading up to the man being shot

First aid was rendered but the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Both the Menasha and Fox Crossing police officers were equipped with body cameras. The involved officer from the Menasha Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Neenah Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

