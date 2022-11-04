Mencast Holdings' (SGX:5NF) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Mencast Holdings (SGX:5NF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mencast Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = S$2.2m ÷ (S$209m - S$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Mencast Holdings has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 3.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Mencast Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mencast Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Mencast Holdings is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 1.8% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Mencast Holdings is using 57% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 43% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

What We Can Learn From Mencast Holdings' ROCE

In the end, Mencast Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 71% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

