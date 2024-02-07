Menchville students charged after altercation breaks out during pep rally

TechCrunch

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber says that her job is like being a substitute teacher. It’s not what you’d expect from the head of an experimental, up-and-coming social platform, but it makes sense: there’s a lot of pressure, and a mischievous audience is eager to poke and prod at any crack in your armor until you break. As the Twitter-like app opens to the public, Graber is reminiscing about her first public gaffe as a CEO.