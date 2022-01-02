How To Go: Mendham, Chester 2022 Swearing-In Ceremonies

MENDHAM, NJ — Councils, committees and Boards of Education in towns throughout the Garden State have re-elected officials, as well as voted in new ones, who are expected to take their oaths of office over the coming weeks.

COVID concerns have pivoted a few reorganization meetings to fully remote formats, though the majority are still happening in person. Many swearing-in events are hybrid meetings, with both in-person and virtual presences.

Chester Borough's council reorganization meeting is scheduled at the Municipal Building on 50 North Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. See more information here. The council's election was uncontested, with Councilmen Christopher Heil and Kyle J. Holman expected to take their seats again.

Chester Township's reorganization meeting is also planned on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., in the Municipal Courtroom on 1 Parker Road. Check back on the township calendar for any potential schedule changes, when incumbent Councilman Tim Drag and newcomer John Butkus, are planning to take their oaths of office.

Mendham Borough's reorganization meeting is scheduled at the borough's firehouse on 24 East Main Street, on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Stay tuned to the borough's website for updates here.Councilmen Steven J. Andrew and P. Brennan Reilly III, who each ran unopposed, are planning to take their seats again.

Mendham Township's reorganization meeting is planned in-person on 2 West Main Street and remotely on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. See Zoom information access here. Mayor Sarah Neibart and Deputy Mayor Nick Monaghan, who took the leads in the 2021 election, are planning to take their oaths of office.

Chester Board of Education's reorganization meeting is scheduled for an in-person format on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., at Black River Middle School's Media Center. Newly-elected Board of Education newcomers Sarah Schultz, Matthew R. Downs and John Barounis are expected to take their oaths of office. Stay tuned to the school district's website for updates.

Mendham Borough's Board of Education reorganization meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6:15 p.m, with newly-elected members Anne Marie Hornyak, Cristin Adinolfi and Deborah D'Urso, planning to take their seats. Stay tuned for details here.

Mendham Township Board of Education's reorganization meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., in the Elementary School's cafeteria, with the swearing-in for Thomas Keeling, Peter Dumovic and Adam P. Dubeck, who were elected to the seats in November. See the meeting agenda here.

West Morris Regional High School District's next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at West Morris Mendham High School. See the meeting calendar here for updates. The Board had uncontested elections for Chester Borough and Township, as well as Washington Township seats, for Don Storms, Michael J. Golabek, John J. Sheppard and Armand Czapkowski.

