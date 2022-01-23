Mendham, Chester: Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers Through Jan. 21

MENDHAM, NJ — COVID-19 cases in Morris County could be ebbing slightly, based on some of the data from the county and the state.

Between Jan. 7 and 14, there was a 7,238 jump in new positive cases countywide, according to information from the county of Morris. From Jan. 14 to 21, the new positive case counts climbed 4,308 between those two dates.

At a more local level, both Chesters and Mendhams saw lower case counts between the two weeks, the county also reported.

In Chester borough, there were 19 new positive cases in the first week, and 13 in the second. Chester township had 97 new positive cases between Jan. 7 and 14, and 49 the next week.

In the Mendhams, there were fewer new cases during each of the weeks. For Mendham borough, the first week it was 71, and the second, 44. In the township, between Jan. 7 and 14 there were 85 new cases. From Jan. 14 through 21, the county recorded 59 new cases for Mendham township.

This drop is also reflective in the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region, which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties. Though the region is still "red" or "high," on the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000. For the week of Jan. 15, it was 121.49.

See below for Chester and Mendham borough and townships' cumulative case counts since the pandemic’s start in March 2020:

Towns Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Dec. 29 Chester borough 278 265 246 204 Chester township 1,091 1,042 945 799 Mendham borough 765 721 650 550 Mendham township 770 711 626 517

See figures below between the two Northwest region CALI reports:

Jan. 15

Jan. 8 Case Rate (per 100,000) 121.49 255.97 Percent COVID-Like Illness (CLI) 8.50 12.05 Percent Positivity 24.69 35.10



See positive COVID-19 totals for Morris County (figures since March 2020). The case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7

Cases 89,582 85,274 78,036 Deaths 1,150 (On Jan. 22) 1,109 1,086





Questions or comments about this story? Have a news tip? Contact me at: jennifer.miller@patch.com.

