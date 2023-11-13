Mendips meadow restoration aims to boost biodiversity

The National Trust says it hopes biodiversity will be given a boost after the completion of a meadow restoration project.

A mix of 26 native wildflowers have been planted at Tor Hill Wood in the Mendip Hills as part of the scheme.

The species were selected to suit the limestone soil of the Mendips, said Nick Heather, National Trust ranger.

"Tor Hill Wood is such an important greenspace for our community in Wells," he added.

The seed mix planted at the site includes Lady's bedstraw, yellow rattle, oxeye daisies and common knapweed, as well as grasses that benefit several insects, pollinators and butterflies.

As the meadow matures, wildflower seeds will be harvested and used in other local nature conservation projects.

Since the 1930s, the UK has lost 97% of its wildflower meadows, mainly due to changes in agricultural practices, said the National Trust.

Mr Heather said it was an "exciting project" carried out as part of the Mendip Landscape Project, which aims to connect the community with nature.

"Not only are diverse wildflower meadows a vital habitat for our declining wildlife, they are also beautiful places for people to enjoy and get close to nature," he added.

