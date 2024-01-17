Mendocino Farms just opened a new Sacramento-area restaurant. See where and when it’s open

Mendocino Farms opened its fifth Sacramento-area location this week.

The fast-casual restaurant chain held its grand opening at 2339 Fair Oaks Blvd. in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday.

What is Mendocino Farms?

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mendocino Farms is popular for its sandwiches and salads.

What’s on the menu?

On the menu for Mendocino Farms, customers can find items such a Peruvian steak sandwich, a chimichurri steak sandwich and an Impossible taco salad.

The restaurant also offers salads, soups and deli-style sides such as spicy Dijon potato salad, a chopped Italian chickpea salad and basil pesto shells.

Sandwiches and salads range in price from $12 to $15.

Pricing of sides and soups depends on sizing. A small serving is $3.25, a medium serving is $5.45 and a large serving is $10.

Where is the new restaurant? When is it open?

Mendocino Farms’ newest restaurant is located in the Pavilions shopping center, the same plaza as home luxury store Williams Sonoma, women’s clothing retailer Athleta and workout studio Pure Barre.

Sushi restaurant chain Mikuni opened a new location in the same plaza in January, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Patrons can dine at Mendocino Farms from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, according to the restaurant’s website.

Other Mendocino Farm locations in Sacramento

Below is a list of other Mendocino Farm locations in the Sacramento area, according to its website:

1610 R St. in Sacramento

4730 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento

1210 Roseville Parkway in Roseville

165 Placerville Road in Folsom

