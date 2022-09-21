Mendon man charged with attempted murder of a police officer

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday that Terrell Lamont Reese was arraigned on numerous felony charges in connection with a police standoff that began Saturday, Sept. 17, in Mendon.

Reese was formally charged in the 3B District Court of St. Joseph County with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and nine felony firearms charges.

Deputies were called to Reese’s home in the 200 block of Lane Avenue for a reported domestic assault late Saturday night and, although officers initially gained entry to try and speak with Reese, they left the house when they reportedly observed him attempting to open a safe. Ammunition was also observed on the floor, police said.

Shots were fired from the residence but no injuries were reported. Reese was eventually taken into custody after police fired tear gas into his home.

Reese is tentatively scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings within the next three weeks and is being held on a $2 million bond.

