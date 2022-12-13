Mendota mayor accused of domestic violence, booked into Fresno County Jail
Rolando Castro, the mayor of the western Fresno County city of Mendota, was arrested Sunday on allegations of domestic violence, according to the Mendota Police Department.
A police official said that around 3:45 am Sunday, officers went to the 300 block of Blanco Street in Mendota, where a person had reported a domestic violence incident occurred and identified the suspect as Castro, 38.
Police said Castro had driven away from the home in his car. An officer located his vehicle and made a traffic stop. C
Castro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail at about 7:40 a.m. Around 4:30 p.m. he posted a $2,500 bond on a bail of $25,000 bail and was released.
He has a court date scheduled for Feb. 23.