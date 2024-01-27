Mendota Police Department hiring officers within 45 days

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mendota Police Department wants to get uniformed officers onto the streets fast.

Their goal is to get new officers hired and on the job within a month and a half.

Frank Gonzalez has been working in Mendota for 28 years. He says the town is a special place, but crime is a concern.

“Look for how you can fix this community,” said Gonzalez. “You know, how can you patch up things that were done before and make it safer for the people here in Mendota.”

The city’s solution is simple: recruit new officers and get them on the job within a month and a half.

Officers say this will enhance public safety, but there is a catch.

“In this case, applicants must have completed the police academy. They must have a certificate from the police academy,” said Officer Comen. “They must be of good moral character and ethical standards and possess a high level of integrity. And if they meet those requirements, then they will be expedited through our process.”

Applicants have to interview with the chief of police.

They then have to go through a thorough background check and pass physical and psychological exams.

For other departments, the entire process can take up to a year.

“The newer officer will go through a four-step training process, and it’s basically divided into four phases: Phase one, face-to-face three, and Phase four,” said Officer Joshua. So ultimately, it is a learning process for the newer officer, and phase one starts upon the skills that officer will need to be in the patrol car as a solo officer.”

The department isn’t saying how many officers they want to hire.

They don’t want to discourage applicants.

“We’re less than 20 sworn police officers, and we have a chief of police that is out patrolling the streets, making arrests, making traffic stops,” said Mendota Police Public Information Officer Joshua Comen. “That in and of itself creates a very motivated environment.”

Officers in the police department say there is no deadline for the application at this time.

