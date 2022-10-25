Mendoza sentenced to 40 years on child sexual assault charges

A Wichita County jury on Monday sentenced Manuel Mendoza, Jr. to a total of 40 years in prison - 20 years on an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction and 10 years each on two convictions of indecency with a child.

The same jury convicted Mendoza of the charges Friday. Seventy-Eighth District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy ruled Mendoza must serve the three terms consecutively, meaning the total length of sentence is 40 years. Mendoza will likely serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

The charges against him stemmed from incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2007 and involved two girls ages six and eight when the abuse began. One victim came forward with allegations in 2018 when she was 20, detailing sexual offenses against her and her sister.

Mendoza, 34, was arrested in April 2018 but has been out of jail on bail most of the time since then.

"How do you measure their pain?" Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub asked jurors Monday, referring to what the girls endured. "He deserves to be punished."

Kosub asked the jury to sentence Mendoza to life in prison, but said afterwards he was pleased with the 40 years. He praised Judge Kennedy for stacking the sentences consecutively.

Defense attorney Jeff Eaves pointed out Mendoza had no prior criminal history and had asked jurors to consider probation, which was an option for the convictions.

Mendoza lists an address in Weatherford, Texas, but has lived in Wichita Falls on past occasions.

