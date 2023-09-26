Menendez associate pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges: reports

One of the three New Jersey businessmen involved in the alleged bribery scheme surrounding Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Wael Hana was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery and conspiracy to commit honest services fraud — the same charges levied against Menendez, his wife Nadine Arslanian and the two other businessmen also charged Friday.

According to prosecutors, Hana and the other businessmen gave Menendez and his wife hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold and gifts. In return, Menendez advanced Egyptian interests in the Senate, including pushing for an arms deal with the country.

Menendez also allegedly pressured State Department officials to preserve a monopoly for Hana’s Egyptian business, prosecutors claim.

Hana was arrested early Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City after a flight from Egypt, where he primarily resides. He was released later that day on a $5 million bond, Reuters reported.

The senator has denied wrongdoing and has rejected a growing number of calls from Democrats for his resignation. As of Tuesday, over half of New Jersey Democrats in Congress and nearly 20 Democratic senators have called on Menendez to resign.

Menendez stepped down from the chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday.

The senator and his wife are scheduled to be arraigned in New York on Wednesday.

The controversy has sparked calls for a primary challenge, as Menendez is up for reelection in 2024. Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) has already announced a campaign in the wake of the indictment, while New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy is also considering a run.

