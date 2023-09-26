Menendez faces growing pressure to resign over bribery charges. These Senate Democrats want him to leave
A day after Sen. Bob Menendez pleaded his innocenece against federal corruption and bribery charges, a growing list of Democratic colleagues said whether he is guilty or not, the longtime New Jersey lawmaker should give up his seat.
Several, including many who are seeking reelection in what will be a tough 2024 map for Senate Democrats, said while Menendez deserves the presumption of innocence, the allegations are too heavy to ignore.
"I've read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing," Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, who is running next year, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public’s faith in the U.S. Senate."
Booker breaks silence against Menendez
Of all the Democratic senators who expressed it is time for Menendez to call it quits, none will be given as much political weight as his Garden State colleague, Sen. Cory Booker, who has considered Menendez a friend and mentor.
But by Tuesday, Booker was echoing other Democrats in Washington, saying Menendez "stepping down is best" for both of their constituents.
"Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost," Booker said.
"Sen. Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve," he added. "And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Sen. Menendez has spent his life serving."
This statement marks a stark contrast in how Booker defended Menendez when he was indicted in 2015 on corruption charges, which ended in a mistrial when a jury couldn't determine if gifts received were the result of friendship or bribery.
Which Senate Democrats have called on Menendez to resign?
The cascade, which started Tuesday morning, has brought the number of Democratic senators who've called on Menendez to leave office to 17. That represents more than a third of the 48 member Democratic caucus.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Illinois
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia
