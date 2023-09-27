Menendez pleads not guilty to corruption charges

NEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to bribery and extortion charges stemming from his relationship with three New Jersey businesspeople.

Federal prosecutors accused the senior senator last week of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars and other gifts in exchange for using his office to benefit the businesspeople and the government of Egypt.

Menendez, 69, is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion.