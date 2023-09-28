Menendez refuses to resign. One Senate Democrat is considering other 'avenues' to remove him

WASHINGTON−Twice-indicted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., told his Democratic colleagues Thursday afternoon he will not resign after facing federal corruption and bribery charges. But that's not weakening the pressure he faces from fellow Senate Democrats who want him to leave.

Menendez told reporters after he addressed his caucus during a closed-door lunch meeting that he will not step down from his Senate seat. He said he will continue casting votes on behalf of the people of New Jersey.

The New Jersey lawmaker pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges on Wednesday.

More than half of the Democratic caucus has said the longtime Democratic lawmaker must step down. Democrats provided limited comments after leaving the meeting Thursday.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, the first Democratic senator to call for Menendez’s resignation, did not attend the lunch meeting with his colleagues.

"I'm not interested in some kind of explanation on why he has gold bars in his mattress or anything like that," Fetterman told reporters.

When asked if he would consider a resolution that would expel Menendez, the Pennsylvania senator said he would pursue expulsion if it is a viable path.

"Now that it's confirmed that he's not going to go the honorable way, I would like to pursue whatever avenues are available," he said.

But as Menendez tries to weather the scandal, he is bleeding support among New Jersey registered voters, according to a new poll conducted this week.

The survey, conducted by Public Policy Polling on behalf of Vote Vets, found 8% of Garden State voters hold a favorable view of the senator versus 74% who think of him unfavorably and 18% who aren't sure. It shows Menendez receiving 20% of the vote in a hypothetical contest with 42% going for an unnamed Republican opponent ad 25% saying they would back "someone else."

Menendez previously resigned from his position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after the Southern District in New York indicted the three-term senator. The indictment marks the second time Menendez has been indicted in the last 10 years.

Prior to Menendez addressing the caucus, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who assumed the position of chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters that the allegations against Menendez are "horrific," adding that they involve his former role as chair of the committee.

"That is extremely challenging to all of us here," Cardin said Thursday morning before the meeting.

Prosecutors allege Menendez and his wife accepted bribes of cash, gold, mortgage payments and a Mercedes-Benz to benefit the Egyptian government.

He is also accused of interfering with a New Jersey attorney general’s investigation of a relative of a New Jersey businessman, who is a co-defendant in the indictment, as well as attempting to influence the federal prosecution of another Garden State businessman, another co-defendant.

Menendez has repeatedly defended himself, saying those who have called for his resignation have based judgements off a "limited set of facts."

"I understand how deeply concerning this could be, however the allegations leveled against me are just that, allegations," he said on Monday.

